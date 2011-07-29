Celebrate the 40th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta with a free vacation

Win a trip to the world’s largest hot air ballooning event

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Have you ever wondered what 500 hot air balloons look like in the sky? Always wanted to fly in a hot air balloon? Well, now is your chance! You could win a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico this October for the 40th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta celebration.

The 2011 theme, “The Greatest Show Off Earth,” captures the magic of one of the most photographed events in the world. What began as a radio promotion in 1972, with 13 balloons in attendance, has grown to more than 500 balloons each year for nine days and takes place October 1-9, 2011. This year marks the 40th time that pilots, volunteers and visitors from around the world have gathered to watch as the skies fill with spectacularly colored and playful shaped hot air and gas balloons.

As summer comes to a close, now is the time to plan a fall getaway to the awe-inspiring Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®. Better yet, enter to win a trip for two October 5-8, 2011. The getaway is valued at more than $2,650 including:

– Three nights at Albuquerque Sheraton Uptown

– Hot air balloon rides with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Company on October 6, 2011

– Three days admission to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® with VIP access to the Gondola Club Hospitality Suite

– Admission to the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum

– Two official Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® jackets

– $200 Visa Card to be used for airfare, gas or shopping

This Balloon Fiesta package is only available October 5 – 8, 2011.

Visit www.ItsATrip.org/ballooncontest to enter the sweepstakes by August 31st.

For nine days each October, the skies above Albuquerque are filled with color as 500+ balloons float over the city’s high desert landscape. Besides enjoying the spectacle of Mass Ascensions, Balloon Glows, Special Shapes, and exciting hot air and gas balloon competitions, hundreds of booths offer a taste of local cuisine, arts and crafts from across the country. The event is action-packed and so is the city. Festivities and special events take place throughout Albuquerque, so plan extra time to take in arts and crafts festivals, music performances, a picturesque river float, a corn maze and much more.