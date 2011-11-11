Juan Tabo Self Storage, November 29, 2011

Notice of Sale

Pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978) On Tuesday, November 29, 2011 at 11:AM, Juan Tabo Self Storage, located at 1777 Juan Tabo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will offer the following units for sale at auction.

Juan Tabo Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All items are sold “as is” without warranty to quality, condition or value.

We reserve the right to withdraw any unit from sale or disposal at any time.

Robert Alderete 2933CarolinaNE,Albuq,NM87110

Contents: Computer, Childs Elect. Car, Car Seat, Bags, Misc.

ReginaBoffin:PO Box 751,Bosque,NM. 87006

Contents: Furniture, Microwave, Beds, Stereo Boxes, Misc. Household Items.

Rudy Candelaria:PO Box 36996,Albuq,NM87176

Contents: Cabinets, Clothes, Tools, Table, Boxes, Misc.

Yolanda Castillo: 11001 Towner NE #B,Albuq,NM87112

Contents: TV, Furniture, Tools, B-BQ, Computer, Boxes, Misc. Household Items.

Elaine Chavez: 716 Claudine NE,Albuq,NM87123

Contents: Vacuum, Duffle, Bags, Misc.

Richard Gutierrez: 1804 Elizabeth NE,Albuq,NM87112

Contents: Circular Masonry Saw, Shop Vac, Tools, Tires Golf Clubs, Misc.

Paul Kress: 1609HiawathaNE,Albuq,NM87112

Contents: Table Saw, Steel Cabinets, Golf Clubs, Bike, Restaurant Equipment, Misc.

Larry Lewis: 12121MenaulNE

Contents: Drum, Fishing Pole, Tires, Boxes, Misc.

Ontonette Luna & Edward Lopez:

12108LinnwayNE,Albuq,NM87123

Contents: Boxes, Beds, Furniture, Misc. Household Items.

Patrick Peffinger: 2508 Wisconsin NE,Albuq,NM87110

Contents: Furniture, Stereo, Boxes, Microwave, Misc.

Steve Salas: 10731 Buck Island SW,Albuq,NM87121

Contents: Dining Table & Chairs, Furniture, TV Toys, Boxes Misc Household Items

HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2011