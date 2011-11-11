Juan Tabo Self Storage, November 29, 2011
Notice of Sale
Pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978) On Tuesday, November 29, 2011 at 11:AM, Juan Tabo Self Storage, located at 1777 Juan Tabo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will offer the following units for sale at auction.
Juan Tabo Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All items are sold “as is” without warranty to quality, condition or value.
We reserve the right to withdraw any unit from sale or disposal at any time.
Robert Alderete 2933CarolinaNE,Albuq,NM87110
Contents: Computer, Childs Elect. Car, Car Seat, Bags, Misc.
ReginaBoffin:PO Box 751,Bosque,NM. 87006
Contents: Furniture, Microwave, Beds, Stereo Boxes, Misc. Household Items.
Rudy Candelaria:PO Box 36996,Albuq,NM87176
Contents: Cabinets, Clothes, Tools, Table, Boxes, Misc.
Yolanda Castillo: 11001 Towner NE #B,Albuq,NM87112
Contents: TV, Furniture, Tools, B-BQ, Computer, Boxes, Misc. Household Items.
Elaine Chavez: 716 Claudine NE,Albuq,NM87123
Contents: Vacuum, Duffle, Bags, Misc.
Richard Gutierrez: 1804 Elizabeth NE,Albuq,NM87112
Contents: Circular Masonry Saw, Shop Vac, Tools, Tires Golf Clubs, Misc.
Paul Kress: 1609HiawathaNE,Albuq,NM87112
Contents: Table Saw, Steel Cabinets, Golf Clubs, Bike, Restaurant Equipment, Misc.
Larry Lewis: 12121MenaulNE
Contents: Drum, Fishing Pole, Tires, Boxes, Misc.
Ontonette Luna & Edward Lopez:
12108LinnwayNE,Albuq,NM87123
Contents: Boxes, Beds, Furniture, Misc. Household Items.
Patrick Peffinger: 2508 Wisconsin NE,Albuq,NM87110
Contents: Furniture, Stereo, Boxes, Microwave, Misc.
Steve Salas: 10731 Buck Island SW,Albuq,NM87121
Contents: Dining Table & Chairs, Furniture, TV Toys, Boxes Misc Household Items
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 2011
ernest
November 27, 2011 at 12:33 am
so you guys open the units and inventory them? how is it to be ensured that the units have not been picked over?
admin
November 28, 2011 at 12:32 am
There are state laws which prohibit such activity. Penalties can include forced closure of the facility. I’m pretty sure the owners would rather comply with the laws than to get a few items to sell. But you do have a good point.