SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. CV 2011-02233

ROC NM 2500 CARLISLE, LLC, A Utah limited liability company, As assignee for FNBN-CMLCON I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

APHM CARLISLE, LLC, a Delaware Limited liability company, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the real property described below located inBernalillo County,New Mexico, will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds on Friday, December 9, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Bernalillo County Courthouse,Albuquerque,New Mexico.

This sale arises out of a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure filed November 11, 2011, upon a claim of indebtedness and foreclosure of mortgage. The amount of the unsatisfied judgment to ROC NM 2500 CARLISLE, LLC, as assignee for FNBN-CMLCON I LLC is $8,030,419.72 together with interest of $426,548.14 which continues to accrue at the rate of 5.75%, plus reimbursement of gross receipts taxes and expenses approved by the receiver which may be approved by the Court prior to sale including but not limited to maintenance and improvements as approved by the Court, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred by Plaintiff in the collection of this indebtedness, all of which shall be additional amounts owed to Plaintiff. The sale will be for cash, payable immediately. The Special Master may postpone the sale if postponement is deemed necessary. The property secured by the mortgage to be sold is described as follows:

That certain real property located in the City ofAlbuquerque,CountyofSan Bernalillo, State ofNew Mexicomore particularly described as:

“TRACT 1”, “TRACT “2” and a portion of “TRACT 3” of UNIT NO. 1 DALE J.

BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT,Albuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are

shown and designated on the plat of said Subdivision filed in the Office of the County

Clerk ofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on April 9, 1969, in Map Book D4, Folio 25:

“TRACT 4” AND “TRACT 5” of UNIT NO. 2 DALE J. BELLAMAH’SCARLISLE

REPLAT,City of Albuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are shown and designated on

the replat of a portion of Tracts N and O Timoteo Chavez Addition, filed in the Office of

theCountyClerkofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on June 22, 1977, in Map Book

Cl2, Folio 60:

“TRACT 6-A” of UNIT NO. 2 DALE J. BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT as the

same is shown and designated on the replat of Tract 6 of said subdivision filed in the

Office of the County Clerk ofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on December 19, 1977, in

Map Book Cl2, Folio 167, and

A portion of Tracts lettered “N” and “O” of TIMOTEO CHAVEZ ADDITION to the City

ofAlbuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are shown and designated on the plat of Tracts

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q and R of said addition filed in the Office

of theCountyClerkofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on January 16, 1958, in Map

Book D2, Folio 48:

Said parcel of land being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the northwest corner of said parcel of land herein described, said

northwest corner also being the northwest corner of “TRACT 2” of UNIT NO. 1 DALE J.

BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT, described above:

THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 115.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 221.32 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 4.40 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 215.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT

OF WAY LINE OFSOLANO DRIVE N.E.;

THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 265.04 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE

TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 75 DEG. 49’ 46” E., 424.14 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT

OF WAY LINE OFPROSPECT AVENUE N.E.TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 91.20 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 116.33 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 13’ 09” W., 130.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 116.15 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 65.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF

THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED, SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER BEING A

POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE A.M.F.C.A. EMBUDO

CHANNEL;

THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 542.62 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE

TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 88 DEG. 45’ 20” W., 121.26 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 81 DEG. 43’ 49” W., 99.93 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 42.66 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 74.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 04 DEG. 05’ 00” W., 57.13 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 14 DEG. 00’ 25” W., 24.30 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 10’ 50” E., 474.51 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF

THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

APN: 1-017-059-055187-3-10-30

The property has an address of 2500CarlisleNE,Albuquerque,New Mexico87107.

The redemption period after judicial sale is waived by APHM.

/s/ Ronald T. Taylor

Ronald T. Taylor, Special Master

HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 25, December 2, 2011