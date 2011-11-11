NO. CV 2011-02233
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. CV 2011-02233
ROC NM 2500 CARLISLE, LLC, A Utah limited liability company, As assignee for FNBN-CMLCON I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
APHM CARLISLE, LLC, a Delaware Limited liability company, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the real property described below located inBernalillo County,New Mexico, will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds on Friday, December 9, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Bernalillo County Courthouse,Albuquerque,New Mexico.
This sale arises out of a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure filed November 11, 2011, upon a claim of indebtedness and foreclosure of mortgage. The amount of the unsatisfied judgment to ROC NM 2500 CARLISLE, LLC, as assignee for FNBN-CMLCON I LLC is $8,030,419.72 together with interest of $426,548.14 which continues to accrue at the rate of 5.75%, plus reimbursement of gross receipts taxes and expenses approved by the receiver which may be approved by the Court prior to sale including but not limited to maintenance and improvements as approved by the Court, and for attorney’s fees and costs incurred by Plaintiff in the collection of this indebtedness, all of which shall be additional amounts owed to Plaintiff. The sale will be for cash, payable immediately. The Special Master may postpone the sale if postponement is deemed necessary. The property secured by the mortgage to be sold is described as follows:
That certain real property located in the City ofAlbuquerque,CountyofSan Bernalillo, State ofNew Mexicomore particularly described as:
“TRACT 1”, “TRACT “2” and a portion of “TRACT 3” of UNIT NO. 1 DALE J.
BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT,Albuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are
shown and designated on the plat of said Subdivision filed in the Office of the County
Clerk ofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on April 9, 1969, in Map Book D4, Folio 25:
“TRACT 4” AND “TRACT 5” of UNIT NO. 2 DALE J. BELLAMAH’SCARLISLE
REPLAT,City of Albuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are shown and designated on
the replat of a portion of Tracts N and O Timoteo Chavez Addition, filed in the Office of
theCountyClerkofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on June 22, 1977, in Map Book
Cl2, Folio 60:
“TRACT 6-A” of UNIT NO. 2 DALE J. BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT as the
same is shown and designated on the replat of Tract 6 of said subdivision filed in the
Office of the County Clerk ofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on December 19, 1977, in
Map Book Cl2, Folio 167, and
A portion of Tracts lettered “N” and “O” of TIMOTEO CHAVEZ ADDITION to the City
ofAlbuquerque,New Mexico, as the same are shown and designated on the plat of Tracts
A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q and R of said addition filed in the Office
of theCountyClerkofBernalillo County,New Mexico, on January 16, 1958, in Map
Book D2, Folio 48:
Said parcel of land being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at the northwest corner of said parcel of land herein described, said
northwest corner also being the northwest corner of “TRACT 2” of UNIT NO. 1 DALE J.
BELLAMAH’S CARLISLE REPLAT, described above:
THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 115.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 221.32 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 4.40 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 215.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT
OF WAY LINE OFSOLANO DRIVE N.E.;
THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 265.04 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE
TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 75 DEG. 49’ 46” E., 424.14 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT
OF WAY LINE OFPROSPECT AVENUE N.E.TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 91.20 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 116.33 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 13’ 09” W., 130.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” E., 116.15 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, S. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” W., 65.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF
THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED, SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER BEING A
POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE A.M.F.C.A. EMBUDO
CHANNEL;
THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 542.62 FEET ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE
TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 88 DEG. 45’ 20” W., 121.26 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 81 DEG. 43’ 49” W., 99.93 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 42.66 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 74.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 18’ 00” E., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 89 DEG. 42’ 00” W., 150.00 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 04 DEG. 05’ 00” W., 57.13 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 14 DEG. 00’ 25” W., 24.30 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE, N. 00 DEG. 10’ 50” E., 474.51 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF
THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
APN: 1-017-059-055187-3-10-30
The property has an address of 2500CarlisleNE,Albuquerque,New Mexico87107.
The redemption period after judicial sale is waived by APHM.
/s/ Ronald T. Taylor
Ronald T. Taylor, Special Master
HCS Pub. November 11, 18, 25, December 2, 2011
Pingback: NO. CV 2011-02233 « Legal Notice Publication | The Health City … | Delaware