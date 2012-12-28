2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. CV 2012-11227

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Enriquez Silva

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Elisandro Morales Enriquez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Enriquez Silva, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Elisandro Morales Enriquez to Alexander Enriquez Silva. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of Jan, 2013, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Enriquez

Maria Enriquez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 28, 2012 January 4, 2013