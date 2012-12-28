NO. CV 2012-11227
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Enriquez Silva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Elisandro Morales Enriquez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Enriquez Silva, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Elisandro Morales Enriquez to Alexander Enriquez Silva. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10th day of Jan, 2013, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Enriquez
Maria Enriquez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 28, 2012 January 4, 2013
Raul Morales
January 5, 2017 at 12:17 am
Buenas tardes quisiera saber información sobre ellos yo soy el padre y me han impedido saber siquiera de mi hijo. Atte Raul Morales