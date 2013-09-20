NO. CV 2013-7535
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. CV 2013-7535
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angel Joe Noriega
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angel Joe Noriega, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Angel Joe Noriega to Angel James Hernandez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 18 day of October 2013, at the hour of 11 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angel Joe Noriega
Angel Joe Noriega
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2013
joe noriega
February 20, 2016 at 10:47 am
What made you want to do this you are son my only son and you could do this i love you no matter what just take care of sister