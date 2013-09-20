SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. CV 2013-7535

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angel Joe Noriega

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angel Joe Noriega, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Angel Joe Noriega to Angel James Hernandez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 18 day of October 2013, at the hour of 11 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angel Joe Noriega

Angel Joe Noriega

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 20, 27, 2013