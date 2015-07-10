STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-PB-2015-00288

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., Deceased.

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.

Hearing on the Petition filed by the undersigned Petitioner, which Petition provides: for the formal appointment of Shirley A. Kreider, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate; for determination as to testacy under decedent’s Last Will; for determination as to the devisees and successors of decedent’s estate; and for confirmation of title to certain real property in Shirley A. Kreider pursuant to the terms of decedent’s Last Will, will be held on August 6, 2015, at 2:30 p.m. for fifteen minutes at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque.

Pursuant to 45-1-401 NMSA 1978, notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given you by publication, once each week, for two consecutive weeks.

Witness our hands and the seal of this Court.

/s/ Denise Barela Shepherd

The Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd

District Court Judge

Parties Entitled to Notice:

EWING LAW OFFICE, LTD.

300 Central SW, Suite 1000 West

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

(505) 247-4051

Attorney for Petitioner Shirley A. Kreider

HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2015