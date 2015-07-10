NO. D-202-PB-2015-00288
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2015-00288
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., Deceased.
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO:
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ABRAM H. KREIDER, SR., DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
Hearing on the Petition filed by the undersigned Petitioner, which Petition provides: for the formal appointment of Shirley A. Kreider, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate; for determination as to testacy under decedent’s Last Will; for determination as to the devisees and successors of decedent’s estate; and for confirmation of title to certain real property in Shirley A. Kreider pursuant to the terms of decedent’s Last Will, will be held on August 6, 2015, at 2:30 p.m. for fifteen minutes at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque.
Pursuant to 45-1-401 NMSA 1978, notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given you by publication, once each week, for two consecutive weeks.
Witness our hands and the seal of this Court.
/s/ Denise Barela Shepherd
The Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd
District Court Judge
Parties Entitled to Notice:
EWING LAW OFFICE, LTD.
300 Central SW, Suite 1000 West
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 247-4051
Attorney for Petitioner Shirley A. Kreider
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2015
Robert D. Mueller, Esq.
July 27, 2015 at 3:22 pm
To whom it may concern:
I represent David A. Truszkowski. My client has a commercial real estate lease with Shirley Kreider, the person applying to be the personal representative of the estate, in the case at bar. Therefore, we are an interested party in the estate.
Please include us in all future publications and pleadings in the above named estate.
Respectfully submitted,
Robert D. Mueller
Attorney For David A. Truszkowski
P.O. Box 27557
Albuquerque, NM 87125
Tel. (505) 247-1110
Email: mbuna4@gmail.com
Dated July 27, 2015 – rdm
President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
November 26, 2016 at 4:40 am
Mr. Mueller is a criminal, and anyone using his services is an accessory.