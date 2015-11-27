STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE #D-202-CV-2015-08704

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

OF RUDY TONY PRIETO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO

ANTHONY MICHAEL REXFORD TORRES

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF RUDY TONY PRIETO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Nicole Torres, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of, Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change the name of her minor child from RUDY TONY PRIETO to ANTHONY MICHAEL REXFORD TORRES.

This petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse. District Judge, on the 8th day of January, 2016, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted;

FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC

/s/ Keith Findlay

Electronically Filed

Keith Findlay

CAID: 11/039

Attorney for Petitioner

3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 234-7007

HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2015