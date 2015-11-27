#D-202-CV-2015-08704
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE #D-202-CV-2015-08704
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
OF RUDY TONY PRIETO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO
ANTHONY MICHAEL REXFORD TORRES
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF RUDY TONY PRIETO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Nicole Torres, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of, Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change the name of her minor child from RUDY TONY PRIETO to ANTHONY MICHAEL REXFORD TORRES.
This petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse. District Judge, on the 8th day of January, 2016, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted;
FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC
/s/ Keith Findlay
Electronically Filed
Keith Findlay
CAID: 11/039
Attorney for Petitioner
3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 234-7007
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2015
Rudy
August 23, 2016 at 12:25 pm
How can I get more info on this I am his father