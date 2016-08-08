NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK

220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105

(505) 877-8088

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given

Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM on August 20, 2016, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.

Virginia Chavira, 910 8th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Unit C17, $210.00, Miscellaneous

Tony Martinez, 1801 Marble NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.

Unit E9, $630.00, Miscellaneous

Elizabeth Martinez, 2116 Bridge St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Unit A8, $238.00, Miscellaneous

Javier Perez, 7601 Autumn Sky Rd SW. Albuquerque, NM 87121

Unit E8, $430.00, Miscellaneous

Alfredo Warner, 2600 New York NW #51, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Unit A4, $275.00, Miscellaneous

New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .

HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2016