NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM on August 20, 2016, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Virginia Chavira, 910 8th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Unit C17, $210.00, Miscellaneous
Tony Martinez, 1801 Marble NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
Unit E9, $630.00, Miscellaneous
Elizabeth Martinez, 2116 Bridge St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit A8, $238.00, Miscellaneous
Javier Perez, 7601 Autumn Sky Rd SW. Albuquerque, NM 87121
Unit E8, $430.00, Miscellaneous
Alfredo Warner, 2600 New York NW #51, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Unit A4, $275.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2016
Anonymous
August 10, 2016 at 1:10 pm
this outfit never have auctions. they post ,then they cancell andkeep all the stuff for resale!