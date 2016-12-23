ABQ MINI Storage
Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.
ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on January 18th, 2017.
Sell may start with a minimum bid. Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.
UNIT: H*26: William Ainsworth, 5320 Granite Ave Ne,
Albuquerque, NM 87110; boxes (content unknown), misc items,
tires
A*14: Celeste Frazier, 9524 Adina Ln Nw, Albuquerque, Nm
87124; misc items, Boxes (content Unknown), dryer, furniture
H*8: Vernroy Ahnin, 7100 Natalie Ne Apt 193, Albuquerque
NM 87110, Furniture, misc items
C*6: Russell Kimber, 1209 Florida St Ne, Albuquerque, NM
87108; boxes (content unknown), misc items
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016
