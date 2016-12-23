NO CV 2016 07772
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO CV 2016 07772
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ANTONIO MARTINEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Antonio Martinez will apply to the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Hearing Room 510 at 10:40 a.m. on the 24th day of January, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Antonio Martinez to Antonio Mariano Cruz-Esparza.
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Antonio Martinez
Antonio Martinez
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016
