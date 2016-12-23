STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CASE NO CV 2016 07772

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ANTONIO MARTINEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, Antonio Martinez will apply to the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Hearing Room 510 at 10:40 a.m. on the 24th day of January, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Antonio Martinez to Antonio Mariano Cruz-Esparza.

Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:

/s/ Antonio Martinez

Antonio Martinez

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016