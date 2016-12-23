Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07858

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ramonsita Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramonsita Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Ramonsita Trujillo to Ramona Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ramonsita Trujillo

Ramonsita Trujillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016