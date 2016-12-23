NO. CV 2016 07858
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07858
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ramonsita Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramonsita Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Ramonsita Trujillo to Ramona Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ramonsita Trujillo
Ramonsita Trujillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016
