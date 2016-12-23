2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07864

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elia Arnal AKA Elia M. Torres

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elia Arnal AKA Elia M. Torres, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Elia Arnal AKA Elia Torres to Elia M. Torres, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 30th day of January 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elia M. Torres AKA Elia Arnal

Elia M. Torres AKA Elia Arnal

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016