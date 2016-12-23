2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07871

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Michael Kelly Combs Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Kelly Combs Jr., a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Michael Kelly Combs Jr. to Iko Kelly Loghill, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Michael Kelly Combs Jr.

Michael Kelly Combs Jr.

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016