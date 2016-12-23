Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07882

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonio Sedillo Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Sedillo Jr., a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Antonio Sedillo Jr. to Tony C. Sedillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of January 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonio Sedillo Jr.

Antonio Sedillo Jr.

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016