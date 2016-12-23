NO. CV 2016 07899
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernallilo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07899
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernallilo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernallilo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt to Bernard Lawrence Green, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernallilo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bernard L. Greenblatt
Bernard Lawrence Green
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016
