2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernallilo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07899

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernallilo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernallilo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Bernard Lawrence Greenblatt to Bernard Lawrence Green, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernallilo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bernard L. Greenblatt

Bernard Lawrence Green

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016