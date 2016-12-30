2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 08005

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Linda Eve Darlene Saiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Linda Eve Darlene Saiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Linda Eve Darlene Saiz to Darlene Saiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 25 2017, at the hour of 9:35 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Linda Eve Darlene Saiz

Linda Eve Darlene Saiz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017