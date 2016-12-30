2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 08049

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

EuFemia DuPree

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EuFemia DuPree, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from EuFemia Dupree to EuFañia Dupree, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ EuFañia DuPree

EuFañia DuPree

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017