NO. D-202-CV-2016 07884
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07884
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madison Lynn Tevis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Lynn Tevis, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Madison Lynn Tevis to Madison Lynn TevisTownes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Madison Lynn Tevis
Madison Lynn Tevis
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016
