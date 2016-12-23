2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07884

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Madison Lynn Tevis

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Lynn Tevis, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Madison Lynn Tevis to Madison Lynn TevisTownes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Madison Lynn Tevis

Madison Lynn Tevis

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 23, 30, 2016