SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07982

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LIZETH CERA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

JORGE EDUARDO SUAREZ CERA

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LIZETH CERA, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from JORGE EDUARDO SUAREZ-CERA to EDUARDO CERA. This petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3 day of March, 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lizeth Cera

LIZETH CERA

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017