NO. D-202-CV-2016 07982
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 07982
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LIZETH CERA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
JORGE EDUARDO SUAREZ CERA
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LIZETH CERA, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from JORGE EDUARDO SUAREZ-CERA to EDUARDO CERA. This petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3 day of March, 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lizeth Cera
LIZETH CERA
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017
