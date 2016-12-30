2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2016 08004

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Andrew Scott Boyle Johnston

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Scott Boyle Johnston , a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Andrew Scott Boyle Johnston to Andrew Scott Drace, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 24th day of January 2017, at the hour of 9 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Andrew Scott Boyle Johnston

Andrew Scott Boyle Johnston

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017