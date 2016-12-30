Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: JANUARY 25, 2017. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#40031 MARSHALL JR., John H. 4701 Morris St NE #2603 Albuquerque, NM 87111 bed/frame, end table, coffee table, DVD’s, totes, chair, artwork, bedding, dresser.

#60014 SHEPPARD, Lawrence D. 9109 Aztec Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87101 dresser, bed, boxes/totes, tires, stereo equipment, luggage, entertainment center, chairs, clothes, bike, mirror

#60030 BURNETT, Christopher 2050-A 2nd Street SE Kirkland AFB, NM 87117 golf clubs, shoes

#10024 SANCHEZ, Mark L. 11600 Academy NE #3324 Albuquerque, NM 87111 clothes, golf clubs, bed, tv stand, boxes/totes, TV, chairs, luggage, end table, rug

#10047 WATCHMAN, Jared T. 1401 Pennsylvania NE #1081 Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes, entertainment center, baby highchair, chairs, kids toys, stroller, luggage

#11007 ANDERSON, Relinda D. 2612 Muriel St NE Apt. B Albuquerque, NM 87112 ladder, bike, boxes, totes, stereo equipment, washer, 3 TV’s, ski equipment vacuum, exercise equipment

#12027 BYERS, Rich K. 6101 Osuna Ave NE Apt. 27 Albuquerque, NM 87109 bags of clothes storage bin, gun case

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017