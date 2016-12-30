NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2017 Mercedes GLA250 VIN WDCTG4EB4HJ288812. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Daimler Trust LSR Arushanov Sergey LSE of Antelope, CA. In the amount of $2439.62.Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A- Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017