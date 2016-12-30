Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: January 26, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

E-31 ROMERO, Mario, 8423 Llano Vista Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Boxes, computer equipment, shop vac, BBQ grill, table, air compressor, luggage.

E-42 GIBBS, Ladreeta L., 2509 Luna Nuestra NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Bikes, chairs, BBQ grill, mirror, table, boxes, big screen TV.

F-27 PADILLA, Danielle D., 357 Dolores Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—Boxes, stroller, vacuum, lamps, shelving, dressers, bookcase, chairs, kid’s toys.

H-03 SALAS, Eric C., 2600 Americare NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Entertainment center, dryer, sectional sofa, coffee table, dressers, 2 TVs, bed, bench, exercise equipment, toys.

I-88 MARTINEZ, Ashley N., 532 St James Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—tools, jacks, storage bins, kid’s toys, TV, mirror, rug, lamp.

J-62 ABEYTA, Cathy, 5501 Stillbrook Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—BBQ grill, boxes, totes, holiday decorations.

K-29 GONZALEZ, Martin A., 332 General Marshall St NE Apt 2, Albuquerque, NM 87123—Light fixture, TV, shelving.

K-35 SILK, Anna M., 4188 E. Pinto Ln, Catatina, AZ 85739—Computer desk, dresser, chairs, bed headboard, boxes, totes, TV, vacuum, exercise equipment.

K-49 SAIZ, Yolanda L., 7316 Foster Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Washer/dryer, refrigerator, big screen TV , BBQ grill, dressers, bed and frame, guitar, futon, bike, trunk, boxes, totes, chairs, sofa.

L-07 BRITO, Jeanette T., 504 Alcalde Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104 –Gun cases, stove, microwave, refrigerator, fishing poles, 2 flat screen TV, chop saw, shelving, 2 snowboards, stereo equipment, guitars .

L-11 SCOTT, Regina R., 820 Louisiana Blvd Apt 414, Albuquerque, NM 87108—kid’s toys, entertainment center, coffee tables, sofa, bed.

L-21 BALDWIN, Toy D., 3820 Avalon Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—Washer, dryer, shelving, boxes, trunk, chairs, fans, table, furniture dolly.

L-27 GIBBS, Zina B., 2600 Americare Ct #10211, Albuquerque, NM 87120—chairs, bags of clothes, boxes, vacuum, table, end tables.

L-41 BOWENS, Phebis R., 5311 Punta Alta Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—3 motorcycles, auto parts, microwave.

N-12 RAMIREZ, Richard, 2600 Americare Ct NW #6101, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Sofa, loveseat, big screen TV, boxes, ironing board, chairs, fishing poles, coffee table, table, tools, DVDs.

N-20 TAFOYA, Martin C., 303 64th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—End tables, clothes, kid’s toys, chairs, totes, boxes, dresser, Christmas decorations, ladder, bed, vacuum.

N-35 HURBINA, Desiree A., 1720 Atrisco Dr NW #15, Albuquerque, NM 87015—Stereo equipment, 2 TVs, Big Screen TV, end table, vacuum, dressers, sofa bed, shelving, recliner, aquarium.

N-39 NYSWONGER, Aaron M., 7513 Cleghorn Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Boxes, sofa, loveseat, bed and frame, fan, microwave, end table, vacuum, coolers, dressers, recliner, luggage, Ski equipment, chairs.

N-93 RODRIGUEZ, Emma, 1530 Foothill Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—boxes, bedding, totes, clothes.

N-102 ESCALANTE, Fabiola, 1401 Gerald Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87106—table, chairs, big screen TV, art work, china cabinet, sofa, totes, curio cabinet, end tables, kids toys.

O-12 GALLEGOS, Yvonne M., 6901 Glen Rio NW Apt 2117, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Boxes, handicap toilet, clothes, chair, bedding, humidifier .

P-16 VIGIL, Anthony J., 3204 Ronda De Lechusas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, sofa, loveseat, bed.

Q-17 TRUJILLO, Antonio E., 5503 Benson Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, Dresser, end tables, lamp, vacuum, bed and frame, fan, sofa, bedding.

HCS Pub. December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017