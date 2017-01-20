SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-307

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Meghan R. Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Esias Jeremiah Julian Ybarra

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Meghan R. Martinez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Esias Jeremiah Julian Ybarra to Esias Jeremiah Martinez. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 27th day of February, 2017, at the hour of 2:30 p.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Meghan R. Martinez

Meghan R. Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017