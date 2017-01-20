SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-307
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Meghan R. Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Esias Jeremiah Julian Ybarra
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Meghan R. Martinez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his/her child, from Esias Jeremiah Julian Ybarra to Esias Jeremiah Martinez. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 27th day of February, 2017, at the hour of 2:30 p.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Meghan R. Martinez
Meghan R. Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
