TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday January 30, 2017 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

C-85 Managers Unit – Cavey-Sensibaugh, Joshua. 557 Tramway Blvd NE #163, ABQ NM 87123. $ 373.47 Trujillo, Madalene. 12801 Indian School NE #1105, ABQ NM 87112. $ 625.91 Vargas, Elias. 1406 Carlisle Blvd NE ABQ NM 87102. $ 627.94 Kluckman, Zachary. 217 Princeton Dr SE Apt. 4, ABQ NM 87106.$ 490.19. Couch, Table, Bed, DVD’s, Books, Misc.

C-87 Guzman, Margaret. 1708 Van Buren Ave NE, Piedmont OK 73078. Table & chairs, Misc. $ 591.87

D-108 Walter, Larry. 924 Oro Real NE, ABQ NM 87123. Misc. Furn. & Boxes.$646.47

E-148 Olguin, Greg c/o Erika 12604 Copper NE C-3, ABQ NM 87123. Couch, Furn., Misc. $ 1674.21

F-171 Requijo, Juan. 10527 Menaul NE R-7, ABQ NM 87112. Grill, Ladder, Guitar, TV, Misc. $ 717.47

G-181 Schrepfer, Kimberly. 12601 Lomas Blvd NE #12, ABQ NM 87112. Washer/dryer, Bikes, Furn., Grill, Misc. $ 711.47

J-329 Davis, Terry. 422 Virginia NE #C, ABQ NM 87108. Misc. furn. & Boxes$717.92

J-339 Morningstar, Christal. C/o Ayundano Guardians PO Box 25407, ABQ NM 87125

Rocker, Furn., Boxes, Misc. HHG $ 258.00

K-375 Phillips, Jane. 945 N. Auburn # 8, Farmington NM 87401. Sleigh bed set, Boxes, Misc. $ 973.63

Q-484 West, Patricia. 4408 Montgomery NE #132, ABQ NM 87109. Ladder, Bikes, Furn., Lots of misc. $ 1000.47

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, Manager

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017