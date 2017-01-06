STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CAUSE # D-202-CV-2016-07589

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO

CARMELA ANDREA ARMIJO

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Bernadette, C. Armijo, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of, Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change the name of her minor child from CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO to CARMELA ANDREA ARMIJO. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 2nd day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., on the 5th Floor of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted;

FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC

/s/ Keith Findlay

Electronically Filed

Keith Findlay

CAID: 11/039

Attorney for Petitioner

3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 234-7007

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017