# D-202-CV-2016-07589
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CAUSE # D-202-CV-2016-07589
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO
CARMELA ANDREA ARMIJO
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Bernadette, C. Armijo, by and through her attorney, Keith Findlay of, Findlay & Dziak, LLC, has filed a Petition to change the name of her minor child from CARMELA ANDREA SALCIDO to CARMELA ANDREA ARMIJO. This petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 2nd day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., on the 5th Floor of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted;
FINDLAY & DZIAK, LLC
/s/ Keith Findlay
Electronically Filed
Keith Findlay
CAID: 11/039
Attorney for Petitioner
3500 Comanche NE Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 234-7007
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017
