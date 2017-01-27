Grizzly Self Storage, LLC
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq.) Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held by Spectrum Auction, LLC on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY. Owner reserves the right to cancel any sale if bids are, in the discretion of Grizzly Self Storage, unreasonable.
Unless rents are paid in full before 9:59 am on 2/21/17 the following units will be auctioned:
110E HUNT 800 Ferry Pt, Alameda, CA 94501- Household
111A HENIO NHA HSG #5, Coyote Canyon, NM 87310- Household
111G GARCIA 615 Arno St SE #3, ABQ, NM 87102- Furniture
112E SALOMON PO Box 1037, Laguna, NM 87026- Art, Books, Household
203 SANCHEZ 4721 Douglas McArthur NE, ABQ, NM 87109- Household, Furniture
211 ORTEGA 501 Leavell, Carlsbad, NM 88220- Household, Furniture
221C, 228, 234 GLASSA 8000 Montgomery NE #509, ABQ, NM 87109 – Tools, Boxes, Household
221F MONTANO 6208 La Jolla NW, ABQ, NM 87105- Yard Tools, Household
222 PENTEAH 4031 Montgomery NE #F19, ABQ, NM 87109 – Tools, Household
227C SANCHEZ 4108 Clyde St NW; ABQ, NM 87107- Household
405E REYNOLDS 127 Cereno Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87105- Household, Computers, Compressor
407 WHITEHORN 2612 San Pablo NE, ABQ, NM 87110- Household, Boxes, Safe
460 McBETH 739 Jarales, Belen, NM 87002- Furniture, Household, Boxes
505B EHLERS 3171 HWY 290 Ponderosa, NM 87044- Household, Tools
757 MINARD PO Box 65676 ABQ, NM 87176- Boxes, Household
759 YATES 211 Juniper, Silver City, NM 88061- Household, Furniture, Boxes
HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 2017
