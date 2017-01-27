Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq.) Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held by Spectrum Auction, LLC on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY. Owner reserves the right to cancel any sale if bids are, in the discretion of Grizzly Self Storage, unreasonable.

Unless rents are paid in full before 9:59 am on 2/21/17 the following units will be auctioned:

110E HUNT 800 Ferry Pt, Alameda, CA 94501- Household

111A HENIO NHA HSG #5, Coyote Canyon, NM 87310- Household

111G GARCIA 615 Arno St SE #3, ABQ, NM 87102- Furniture

112E SALOMON PO Box 1037, Laguna, NM 87026- Art, Books, Household

203 SANCHEZ 4721 Douglas McArthur NE, ABQ, NM 87109- Household, Furniture

211 ORTEGA 501 Leavell, Carlsbad, NM 88220- Household, Furniture

221C, 228, 234 GLASSA 8000 Montgomery NE #509, ABQ, NM 87109 – Tools, Boxes, Household

221F MONTANO 6208 La Jolla NW, ABQ, NM 87105- Yard Tools, Household

222 PENTEAH 4031 Montgomery NE #F19, ABQ, NM 87109 – Tools, Household

227C SANCHEZ 4108 Clyde St NW; ABQ, NM 87107- Household

405E REYNOLDS 127 Cereno Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87105- Household, Computers, Compressor

407 WHITEHORN 2612 San Pablo NE, ABQ, NM 87110- Household, Boxes, Safe

460 McBETH 739 Jarales, Belen, NM 87002- Furniture, Household, Boxes

505B EHLERS 3171 HWY 290 Ponderosa, NM 87044- Household, Tools

757 MINARD PO Box 65676 ABQ, NM 87176- Boxes, Household

759 YATES 211 Juniper, Silver City, NM 88061- Household, Furniture, Boxes

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 2017