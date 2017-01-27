NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 10th 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for vehicle towing and storage.

2011 Volvo XC 70 Maroon in color.

Vehicle Identification Number YV4902BZ5B1098970

NEW MEXICO LICENSE PLATE: MITIERA

Last know registered owner Susan Montano Leasee USB Leasing LT Leasor

Amount due $1,321.41 .

Sale will take place at Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C. in Santa Fe County 7625 Baca Lane

Santa Fe, NM 87507

505.474.6969

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017