2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 07825

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Roya Adeli

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roya Adeli, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Roya Adeli to Roya Adeli Posey, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roya Adeli

Roya Adeli

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017