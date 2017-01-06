2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 08081

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joe Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joe Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Joe Garcia to Joseph Edward Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. MACKIE HULING, District Judge, on the 22nd day of February 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph E. Garcia

Joseph E. Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017