JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2016 08082

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DELPHINIA DE HERRERA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DELFINIA Y BARRA, a resident of the City of BERNALILLO, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the BERNALILLO Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from DELPHINIA DE HERRERA to DELFINIA Y BARRA, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2017, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the County Courthouse, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Delfinia Esquibel

Delfinia Esquibel

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017