2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00013

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Helen Felix

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Helen Felix, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Mary Helen Felix to Mariahelena Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 9th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the County Courthouse, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mariahelena Martinez

Mariahelena Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017