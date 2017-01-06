2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00025

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rafaelita Carmelita (Lucero) Holguin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rafaelita Carmelita (Lucero) Holguin, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Rafaelita Carmelita (Lucero) Holguin to Carmen Holguin, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 01 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Carmen Holguin

Carmen Holguin

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017