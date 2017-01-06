Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00037

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Chavez

to Katherine Maria Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Chavez

Maria Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017