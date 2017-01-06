NO. CV 2017 00037
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00037
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Chavez
to Katherine Maria Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Chavez
Maria Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 6, 13, 2017
