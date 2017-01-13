2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00040

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alejandra Angelica Fuentes Gonzalez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alejandra Angelica Fuentes Gonzalez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Alejandra Angelica Fuentes Gonzalez to Elijah James Flynn Gonzalez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 8th day of February 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the County Courthouse, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alejandra Angelica Fuentes Gonzalez

Alejandra Angelica Fuentes Gonzalez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017