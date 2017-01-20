2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00043

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Steven Saiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Steven Saiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Steven Saiz to Charolette Saiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Steven Saiz

Steven Saiz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017