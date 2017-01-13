2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00095

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Verna Dolores Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Verna Dolores Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Verna Dolores Martinez to Dolores Brenda DeHerrera , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 14 day of February 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dolores Franco

Dolores Franco Aka Verna Dolores Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017