NO. CV 2017 00095
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00095
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Verna Dolores Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Verna Dolores Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Verna Dolores Martinez to Dolores Brenda DeHerrera , and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 14 day of February 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dolores Franco
Dolores Franco Aka Verna Dolores Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
