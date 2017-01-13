2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernallio

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00106

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Alfred Jim

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Alfred Jim, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernallio, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernallio County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Alfred Jim to Mattee Alfreda Jim, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of February 2017, at the hour of 8:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom #506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuel A. Jim

Manuel A. Jim

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017