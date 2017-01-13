2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00112

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dominic Carl Jerard Yost

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dominic Carl Jerard Yost, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2nd District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Dominic Carl Jerard Yost to Dominic Carl Duree, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 08 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dominic Yost

Dominic Yost

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017