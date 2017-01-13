Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00115

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Roberta Glespie

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roberta Glespie, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Roberta Glespie to Roberta Gaede, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 07 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roberta Glespie

Roberta Glespie

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017