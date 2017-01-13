2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00201

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JOSEPH LEE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH LEE, a resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from JOSEPH LEE to JOSEPH JOHNSON LEE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017