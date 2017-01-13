NO. CV 2017 00201
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00201
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOSEPH LEE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH LEE, a resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the 2ND District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from JOSEPH LEE to JOSEPH JOHNSON LEE, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2017, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph Lee
Joseph Lee
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
