Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00204

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego

a/k/a Sandra K. Pruitt

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego a/k/a Sandra K. Pruitt, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego to Sandy Kathleen Pruitt, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. MACKIE HULING, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2017, at the hour of 8:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Alexandra Kathleen Griego

Maria Alexandra Kathleen Griego

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017