NO. CV 2017 00204
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00204
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego
a/k/a Sandra K. Pruitt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego a/k/a Sandra K. Pruitt, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Marie Alexandra Kathleen Griego to Sandy Kathleen Pruitt, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. MACKIE HULING, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2017, at the hour of 8:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Alexandra Kathleen Griego
Maria Alexandra Kathleen Griego
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
