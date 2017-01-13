2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00210

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Evangelina Benavidez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evangelina Benavidez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Evangelina Benavidez to Bernadette Evangelina Trujillo Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of March 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Evangelina Benavidez

Evangelina Benavidez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017