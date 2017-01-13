2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF Bernallio

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00235

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Donald A Bagley

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner Donald A Bagley will apply to the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District at Albuquerque, New Mexico at 1:50 pm on the 1st day of March 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Donald A Bagley to Donald A Dunlap.

Submitted by:

/s/ Donald A Bagley

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017