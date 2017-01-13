Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   NO. CV 2017 00235

NO. CV 2017 00235

By on January 13, 2017

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF Bernallio
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00235
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Donald A Bagley
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner Donald A Bagley will apply to the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District at Albuquerque, New Mexico at 1:50 pm on the 1st day of March 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Donald A Bagley to Donald A Dunlap.
Submitted by:
/s/ Donald A Bagley
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.