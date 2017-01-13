NO. CV 2017 00235
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF Bernallio
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00235
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Donald A Bagley
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner Donald A Bagley will apply to the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District at Albuquerque, New Mexico at 1:50 pm on the 1st day of March 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Donald A Bagley to Donald A Dunlap.
Submitted by:
/s/ Donald A Bagley
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017
