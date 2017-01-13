2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00262

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Salam Turrietta Montaño

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Salam Erestina Turrietta, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Salam Ernestina Turrietta to Sally Turrietta Montaño, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sally Turrietta Montaño

Sally Turrietta Montaño

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 13, 20, 2017