Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00269

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Diane Mireles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diane Mireles, a resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Diane Mireles to Gloria Therese Mireles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 1st day of March 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuqueruqe, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Diane Mireles

Diane Mireles

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017