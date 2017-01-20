NO. CV 2017 00269
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00269
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Diane Mireles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diane Mireles, a resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Diane Mireles to Gloria Therese Mireles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 1st day of March 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuqueruqe, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diane Mireles
Diane Mireles
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
