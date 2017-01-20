NO. CV 2017 00313
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO. CV 2017 00313
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY C MORAGA AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, MARY C MORAGA will apply to the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse Courtroom 506 in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. on the 20th day of February, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid to Mary Piedad Moraga.
By: /s/ Theresa R. Pomerleau
TCAA to Judge Lopez
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
