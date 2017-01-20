STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CASE NO. CV 2017 00313

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARY C MORAGA AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, MARY C MORAGA will apply to the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse Courtroom 506 in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. on the 20th day of February, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid to Mary Piedad Moraga.

By: /s/ Theresa R. Pomerleau

TCAA to Judge Lopez

Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:

/s/ Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid

Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017