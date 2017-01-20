Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   NO. CV 2017 00313

NO. CV 2017 00313

By on January 20, 2017

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CASE NO. CV 2017 00313
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY C MORAGA AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, MARY C MORAGA will apply to the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge of the Second Judicial District at the Second Judicial District Courthouse Courtroom 506 in ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. on the 20th day of February, 2017 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid to Mary Piedad Moraga.
By: /s/ Theresa R. Pomerleau
TCAA to Judge Lopez
Submitted by Petitioner Pro Se:
/s/ Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
Mary C Moraga AKA Mary P. Moraga-Madrid
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017

