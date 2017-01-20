2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV-2017 00338

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nanette Cortez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nanette Cortez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Nanette Cortez to Nannette Cortez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2017, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nanette Cortez

Nanette Cortez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017