NO. CV-2017 00338
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV-2017 00338
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nanette Cortez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nanette Cortez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Nanette Cortez to Nannette Cortez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2017, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nanette Cortez
Nanette Cortez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
