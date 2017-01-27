Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00372

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Melissa Leslie

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melissa Leslie, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Melissa Leslie to Melissa Leslie-Urist, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge C. Shannon Bacon, District Judge, on the 28 day of February, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Melissa Leslie

Melissa Leslie

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 27, February 3, 2017