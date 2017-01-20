NO. CV 2017 00384
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00384
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND JUDICIAL District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA to ROBERTA P. CONTRERAS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. MACKIE HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Roberta P. Contreras
ROBERTA P. CONTRERAS
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017
