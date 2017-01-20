2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 00384

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND JUDICIAL District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from CECILIA ROBERTA PADILLA to ROBERTA P. CONTRERAS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. MACKIE HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of March 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roberta P. Contreras

ROBERTA P. CONTRERAS

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 20, 27, 2017